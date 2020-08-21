NASCAR Cup: two crew chiefs fined for loose/missing lug nuts after Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – AUGUST 16: Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota, races Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Freight Toyota, during the NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling 235 at Daytona International Speedway on August 16, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

After NASCAR’s inaugural race weekend on the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway road course that culminated in the running of the GoBowling.com 235 by the NASCAR Cup Series on Aug. 16, the stock-car racing sanctioning body issued two fines for improperly secured lug nuts.

Rodney Childers, crew chief for Kevin Harvick on the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing team, and James Small, crew chief for Martin Truex Jr. on the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing team, both in the Cup Series, were each fined $10,000 for one loose or missing lug nut, discovered in post-race inspections last Sunday.

Truex finished third in the GoBowling.com 235, while Harvick wound up 17th.

The NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series also raced at Daytona last weekend, but no penalties were handed out to competitors in either of those series.

