NASCAR Cup: two crew chiefs fined for loose/missing lug nuts after Michigan International Speedway race weekend

SONOMA, CA – JUNE 27: Chad Knaus, crew chief of the #48 Lowe’s Pro Services Chevrolet, stands on the grid during qualifying for the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway on June 27, 2015 in Sonoma, California. (Photo by Sarah Crabill/NASCAR via Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Penalties issued by NASCAR after the Michigan International Speedway race weekend included fines for two NASCAR Cup Series crew chiefs for improperly secured lug nuts after one of the races that made up the Cup Series doubleheader weekend at the track. Chad Knaus, the crew chief on William Byron’s No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports team, and Chris Gabehart, the crew chief on the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing team of Denny Hamlin, each were fined $10,000 for one loose or missing lug nut on each car.

NASCAR’s weekend penalty report after the Michigan weekend also included previously reported penalties for the two Roush Fenway Racing teams — the No. 6 of Ryan Newman and the No. 17 of Chris Buescher. Newman and Buescher each were docked 20 points, as were their teams. Crew chiefs Scott Graves (No. 6) and Luke Lambert (No. 17) each were fined $25,000 for issues with their spoilers, discovered during pre-race inspection for the Saturday race at MIS, the first race of the weekend doubleheader.

