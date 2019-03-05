NASCAR Cup: two crew chiefs fined for lug nuts after Las Vegas race

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR issued two penalties for loose or missing lug nuts after Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Billy Scott, crew chief on the No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford team of Daniel Suarez, and Mike Wheeler, crew chief on the No. 95 Leavine Family Racing Toyota team of Matt DiBenedetto, were each fined $10,000 for having one lug nut loose or missing in post-race inspection.

Suarez finished the Pennzoil 400 in the 17th position, and DiBenedetto was 21st.

