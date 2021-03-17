NASCAR Cup: two crew chiefs suspended after Phoenix

AVONDALE, ARIZONA – MARCH 14: Brad Keselowski, driver of the #2 Wurth Ford, leads the field during the NASCAR Cup Series Instacart 500 at Phoenix Raceway on March 14, 2021 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR’s latest penalty report lists suspensions for NASCAR Cup Series crew chiefs following the Instacart 500 at Phoenix Raceway on March 14. Jeremy Bullins, crew chief on the No. 2 Team Penske team of Brad Keselowski, and Travis Mack, crew chief for Daniel Suarez on the No. 99 Trackhouse Racing team, each were fined $20,000 and suspended for one race after each car had two lug nuts improperly secured at the end of the Phoenix Race. The suspensions will sideline the two crew chiefs for Sunday’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

NASCAR also announced the indefinite suspension of Jonathan Stewart for violation of the sanctioning body’s substance abuse policy. Stewart is an engineer for the No. 21 GMS Racing of Zane Smith in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

Fines also were issued to three other Cup Series crew chiefs after the Phoenix race. Matt McCall, crew chief on the No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing team of Kurt Busch; Ben Beshore, crew chief on the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing team of Kyle Busch; and Rudy Fugle, crew chief on the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports team of William Byron, each were fined $10,000 for one improperly secured lug nut.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series also raced at Phoenix last weekend but no penalties were issued to competitors in that race.

