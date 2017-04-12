NASCAR Cup: two-day tire test at Daytona International Speedway concludes

By AMANDA VINCENT

Goodyear conducted a two-day tire test for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Tuesday and Wednesday. Five drivers/teams participated in the test, including Erik Jones, driver of the No. 77 Furniture Row Racing Ford; Joey Logano, driver of the No. 22 Team Penske Ford; Ryan Newman, driver of the No. 31 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet; and Danica Patrick, driver of the No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford. Alex Bowman also participated, driving the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet normally driven by Jimmie Johnson.

“The test has been good,” Jones said between the two sessions of testing on Wednesday. “We went through some NASCAR stuff yesterday that they wanted to test out. It all went well, and I think they learned plenty. I had a chance to run some different packages and learned a few things. Today has been a pretty straightforward tire test, so far. We’re learning what we can for Goodyear, and I think we’ve found a couple good things for them.”

At least some of the things NASCAR wanted tested fell in the area of safety.

“One of the goals was to lower the lift-off speed,” Logano said. “When these cars turn around backwards, it creates lift, and that’s when you see cars get really light and maybe even roll over if they get hit again. We were looking at ways to create backward downforce. That’s easier said than done. Doing that without affecting the racing and not adding a bunch of costs for teams is the challenge.”

The Cup Series will run its second Daytona race of the season on July 1. The series also opened its 2017 season at the track with the running of the Daytona 500 on Feb. 26.

