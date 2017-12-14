NASCAR Cup: two fans sue because of injuries in Daytona wreck

By AMANDA VINCENT

Two Florida men, John Vanpatten and Wayne Vanpatten, have filed separate lawsuits against NASCAR, Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway and DIS parent company International Speedway Corp. in Volusia County (Fla.) Circuit Court, claiming they were injured when Austin Dillon’s No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet flew into the catchfence on the final lap of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona in July 2015.

The two men, whose relation is unclear in the lawsuit-related documents filed, claim they were hit by debris from Dillon’s car and a toxic fluid that showered Wayne Vanpatten’s arm and John Vanpatten ingested, according to an ESPN report. The lawsuits do not list specific injuries but state the men have not completely recovered from them.

The suits filed by John Vanpatten and Wayne Vanpatten aren’t the first lawsuits filed relating to the 2015 wreck at Daytona. Another suit filed by a fan who attended the race already has been settled.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).