NASCAR Cup: two fines issued for lug nut violations at Dover International Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR issued fines to two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series crew chiefs following the Gander RV 400 at Dover (Del.) International Speedway on May 6.

Billy Scott, crew chief on the No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing team of Daniel Suarez, and Chad Johnston, crew chief on the No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing team of Kyle Larson, each were fined $10,000 because their cars had a lug nut missing or loose after the race.

Larson finished third and Suarez 11th in the Gander RV 400.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series also raced at Dover last weekend, but no penalties were issued to teams in either of those series.

