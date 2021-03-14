NASCAR Cup: two Hendrick Motorsports teammates to back for Phoenix start

HOMESTEAD, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 28: Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 NationsGuard Chevrolet, waits on the grid prior to he NASCAR Cup Series Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on February 28, 2021 in Homestead, Florida. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Three drivers, including Hendrick Motorsports teammates Kyle Larson and William Byron, will have to drop to the back for the start of Sunday’s Instacart 500 NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Ariz., because their cars failed pre-race inspection twice Saturday evening. Cody Ware also will drop to the back for Sunday’s green flag because of two inspection failures.

Larson will be giving up a front-row starting spot, as he was slated to start second, alongside pole sitter Brad Keselowski, at Phoenix after winning the previous weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Byron was to start 10th. Ware already was slated to start near the back, 31st in the 38-car field.

The Instacart is scheduled for an approximate 3:30 p.m. ET start Sunday.

