NASCAR Cup: two race teams honor Darrell Waltrip at Sonoma

By AMANDA VINCENT

When Darrell Waltrip calls his last race for NASCAR on FOX Sunday at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway, he’ll do so with at least two cars carrying special paint schemes in his honor. Both the No 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford of Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and the No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford of David will have special “D.W.” paint schemes for the Sonoma race.

Stenhouse’s paint scheme for Sunday’s race will be a throwback with chrome numbers, somewhat mirroring the No. 17 Waltrip owned and drove between 1992 and 1997. Waltrip piloted the No. 17 between 1987 and 1998.

“Darrell Waltrip has meant a great deal to our sport as both a competitor and a member of the broadcast media,” RFR co-owner Jack Roush said. “The thing that stands out to me about Darrell is that after I just announced I was starting the team with Mark Martin, I was invited into a driver’s meeting that season. Darrell Waltrip was one of the first to welcome me into the fold and say, ‘Come on in Jack; we are going to have a lot of fun with you,’ and we sure have over the years.”

Sunday’s race will be the third Cup Series race in which Stenhouse has driven a car carrying a Waltrip-inspired paint scheme. The other two were Southern 500s during throwback weekends.

“With as much as he’s done in the sport on and off the track, Darrell will definitely be missed,” Stenhouse said. “I have enjoyed all the sit-downs and seeing his passion that he has for the sport. I’ve gotten to pay homage to him with two Darlington throwback schemes, so it will be extra special to drive his iconic paint scheme for his last appearance in the booth.”

The paint scheme on Ragan’s car also will be reminscent of a 1997 Waltrip paint scheme. The No. 38’s inspiration comes from a special paint scheme Waltrip ran to commemorate his 25th anniversary in NASCAR. One difference, though — Waltrip’s car was chrome, but the primary color of Ragan’s car is white. Ragan’s car also has Waltrip’s photo on the hood, along with the driver-turned-broadcaster’s famous catchphrase, “Boogity, boogity, boogity and the hashtag, #THANKSDW on the rear quarter panels.”

“I’m so grateful for the opportunity to run this scheme during Darrell Waltrip’s last race as a broadcaster with FOX,” Ragan said. “We’ve developed a great relationship over the years, and he’s truly been an asset to our sport. It still gives me chills listening to replays of him calling my Talladega win in 2013. His enthusiasm for racing is unmatched, and I know we will all miss seeing him up in the booth each week. All I can say is, ‘Thanks, D.W.’”

Waltrip has been a member of the NASCAR on FOX broadcast team since 2001, transitioning to his broadcasting career after retiring from competition as a full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver at the end of the 2000 season. He won three Cup Series championships in 1981, 1982 and 1985. He won 84 races in 809 starts and was a member of the third class inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2012.

