NASCAR Cup: two tire compounds option for 2018

By AMANDA VINCENT

The extra wrinkle of one set of soft Goodyear tires to each team in next months Monster Energy All-Star Race may be a preview of a change for the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season, if NASCAR is happy with what it sees in the All-Star Racing.

“This is something we will certainly look at for 2018,” NASCAR Executive Vice President and Chief Racing Development Officer Steve O’Donnell said, according to a FOX Sports report. “We want to see how this plays out. But when you look at where the levers we can look to pull from a competitive standpoint, this is certainly one of those, and one we’re excited about. We’re positive about what could happen.”

In the Monster Energy All-Star Race, scheduled for May 20, participated teams will receive, in addition to their traditional tires for Charlotte, one set of softer tires that they will be allowed to use at any time during the 70-lap, three-segment race. But teams that opt to use the softer tires during the final 10-lap segment of the race will be required to start that segment in the back on those softer tires.

Goodyear Sales Director Greg Stucker said Goodyear would have no problem providing the extra, softer tires, in addition to the regular tires, on a weekly bases next season.

“We haven’t had any serious discussion outside of the All-Star Race, but certainly, if the results of this race warrant the conversation extending to the regular season, that’s a conversation we’re open to,” Stucker said recently on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

