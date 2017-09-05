NASCAR Cup: Ty Dillon extends relationship with Germain Racing

By AMANDA VINCENT

Ty Dillon will remain with Germain Racing to continue to driving the No. 13 Chevrolet in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, as the driver signed a multi-year contract extension with the team, according to an announcement from Germain Racing on Tuesday. A release from the race team also announced a multi-year contract extension with primary sponsor, Geico.

The 2017 Cup Series season is Dillon’s first full-time season of competition in the Cup Series and his first with Germain Racing, which has an alliance with Richard Childress Racing, which is owned by Dillon’s grandfather Richard Childress and for which Dillon’s older brother, Austin Dillon, drivers. He ran partial schedules between 2014 and 2016, running a total of 18 races across those three seasons.

“Being able to partner with GEICO all these years has been a source of great pride for our race team and for me personally,” Germain Racing owner Bob Germain Jr. said. “They’re an incredible company and they support our sport in so many different ways. We’re very fortunate to be the team that gets to represent GEICO on the race track. I appreciate their support, and I look forward to working with them in the years to come. Ty Dillon has given us some very exciting races in his rookie season. We have extended Ty’s contract and look forward to crew chief Bootie Barker and Ty leading the team to more success. They will be supported by all of the same great team members who have helped build Germain Racing.”

Germain Racing has had a relationship with Geico since 2008 for NASCAR Xfinity (then-Nationwide) competition. Germain, along with Geico, moved to Cup part-time the following year and then began full-time competition in the Cup Series in 2010.

Dillon is 24th in the Cup Series points standings, 25 races into the 2017 season. His best finishes, so far, were two 13th-place showings at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway and Saturday at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway. Dillon is third in the Rookie-of-the-Year standings behind Erik Jones and Daniel Suarez.

