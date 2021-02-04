NASCAR Cup: Ty Dillon in #23 for Clash

By AMANDA VINCENT

Ty Dillon will drive the No. 23 Toyota for 23XI Racing in the Busch Clash exhibition race on the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway road course on Tuesday, the race team announced Wednesday. The race will be the first for the new team co-owned by NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin and NBA legend Michael Jordan.

Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. is 23XI’s full-time driver for 2021, but Wallace isn’t eligible for non-points-paying Busch Clash. Dillon is eligible, because he won the opening stage of the 2020 race at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Roval. To be eligible for the 2021 Clash, a driver must meet one of the following requirements — winning a pole in 2020, winning a previous Clash, winning a Daytona 500, winning a Daytona 500 pole and running full-time in 2020, participation in the 2020 playoffs, winning a race in 2020, or winning a race stage in 2020.

“Very important for our team to get reps,” Hamlin (@DennyHamlin) tweeted. “This will be a crucial race for us to get just that. Special thanks to @TyDillon for stepping in!”

The Cup Series will run an “official” points-paying race on the Daytona road course on Feb. 21.

Dillon became Clash eligible as driver of the No. 13 Germain Racing Toyota, but that team shut down at the end of the 2020 season, leaving Dillon without a ride. Without a full-time seat for 2021, he signed to drive the No. 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing Toyota in the Daytona 500, scheduled for Feb. 14, and a partial NASCAR Xfinity Series in the No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, beginning with the Feb. 13 season opener at Daytona.

