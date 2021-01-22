NASCAR Cup: Ty Dillon joins Gaunt Brothers for Daytona

Photo courtesy of Gaunt Brothers Racing

By AMANDA VINCENT

Ty Dillon will drive the No. 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing Toyota in the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500, scheduled for Feb. 14. As of now, that race is the only race for which Dillon officially has been signed to drive the car.

“Gaunt Brothers Racing has given me a great opportunity to compete in the Daytona 500, and I couldn’t be happier,” Dillon said. “I love superspeedway races, and the Daytona 500 is the biggest of them all. Toyota has certainly proven itself in our sport and in the Daytona 500. I’m looking forward to racing with them and reuniting with Bass Pro Shops and Black Rifle Coffee Company.”

Dillon drove the No. 13 Chevrolet for Geico Racing since becoming a full-time Cup Series driver in 2017, but that team shuttered operations at the end of the 2020 season, leaving Dillon without a ride. He has not publicly announced deal(s) with any team beyond the Daytona 500.

After racing full-time with Daniel Suarez in the No. 96 last season, Gaunt Brothers Racing plans to scale back to a part-time schedule in 2021, focusing primarily on superspeedways and road courses. And according to team President Marty Gaunt, Dillon is among the drivers being considered for other races.

In 162-career Cup Series starts, Dillon has two top-fives and six top-10 finishes, including a career-best finish of third last year at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. He posted a best Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway race finish of fourth in July 2019. In all, Dillon has three top-10 finishes at Daytona.

“The best way to get a good start to your season is to have a good finish in the Daytona 500,” Gaunt said. “We’ve got a talented driver in Ty Dillon with a strong TRD engine plugged into the best equipment available. Together with Toyota, Bass Pro Shops and Black Rifle Coffee Company, we’re ready to compete and surprise some people.”

