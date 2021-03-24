NASCAR Cup: Ty Dillon returns for dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

Ty Dillon will return to the NASCAR Cup Series for Sunday’s Food City Dirt Race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, the first NASCAR Cup Series on dirt since 1970. He’ll be behind the wheel of the No. 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing Toyota.

Dillon drove the No. 96 to a 19th-place finish at the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway road course in February, the second race of the 2021 season. He also attempted to qualify the car into the season-opening Daytona 500 but failed to make the race.

Dillon has raced in the Cup Series, at least on a part-time basis, since 2014, running full-time between 2017 and 2020 for Germain Racing. He lost his Cup Series ride with Germain when the team shut down at the end of last season. Dillon is racing part-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for Joe Gibbs Racing in 2021.

After contesting the full Cup Series schedule in 2020 with Daniel Suarez as driver, Gaunt Brothers Racing has scaled back to a partial schedule in 2021, concentrating on superspeedways and road courses. The team hasn’t entered a race since the Daytona road-course event.

“I think it’s a huge opportunity for us,” Dillon said of the dirt race at Bristol. “I think we can win if we do what we know we’re capable of an things go our way. We’re definitely going to go there to win, and I guess going off the wildcard nature of the race, it is such a wildcard that I think anybody, even a single-car team, can have great success.”

Dillon has yet to win a race at the Cup level. He has two top-fives and six top-10 finishes in 163 races. He has one-career Xfinity Series win and three wins in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

The first of four qualifying races for the Food City Dirt Race is scheduled for an approximate 6 p.m. ET start Saturday. The race is scheduled to take the green flag at approximately 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Dillon is one of 39 drivers on the preliminary entry list for the event.

