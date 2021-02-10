NASCAR Cup: Ty Dillon stays with Gaunt Brothers for Daytona road course

By AMANDA VINCENT

Ty Dillon and Gaunt Brothers Racing have extended their relationship to put Dillon behind the wheel of the No. 96 Toyota for the NASCAR Cup Series race on the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway road course, scheduled for Feb. 21.

“I really enjoy the challenge of road-course racing and I’m glad that I’ll be competing at the Daytona road course for Gaunt Brothers Racing,” Dillon said. “Ever since we announced that I’d be driving for them in the Daytona 500, I’ve been immersed with the team and Toyota. To be able to extend this relationship another week allows us to continue to feed off one another and apply all that we’re learning into on-track performance.”

Dillon already has a deal to drive the car in the season-opening Daytona 500 on Daytona’s 2.5-mile oval Sunday.

“It’s important for us to get a good start to the season and one of the ways we aim to achieve that is with consistency,” GBR President Marty Gaunt said. “Having Ty with us for back-to-back races gives us the opportunity to build on our learnings from one week to the next and apply them at the road course. It’s, obviously, different disciplines going from a superspeedway to a road course, but the communication is the same. Ty brings youthful experience to our team and we want to maximize our time with him.”

Dillon raced full-time in the Cup Series between 2017 and 2020 as driver of the No. 13 Germain Racing Chevrolet, but that team shut down at the end of the 2020 season, leaving Dillon without a ride. Gaunt Brothers Racing lost its driver from 2020, Daniel Suarez, to the new Trackhouse Racing team for the 2021 season.

GBR has announced that it is scaling back to a partial schedule in 2021, with a focus on superspeedway and road-course races. The team has not announced a driver lineup beyond the Daytona races, the first two races of the season, but Gaunt has confirmed that Dillon is being considered for additional races.

Dillon also has signed a deal with Joe Gibbs Racing for a partial NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule this year.

Dillon has 162-career Cup Series starts, resulting in two top-fives and six top-10 finishes. He notched a career-best finish of third last season at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

