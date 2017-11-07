NASCAR Cup: Ty Dillon will have new crew chief in 2018

By AMANDA VINCENT

Germain Racing hasn’t announced the identity of its crew chief for the No. 13 Chevrolet team of Ty Dillon in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series for 2018, but it won’t be the team’s current crew chief, Robert “Bootie” Barker.

The race team announced Tuesday that Barker would not be with the No. 13 team next year, but he would finish out the 2017 Cup Series season at Dillon’s crew chief. Two races remain this season — Sunday’s race at Phoenix International Raceway and Nov. 19 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Barker has been a crew chief with Germain Racing since 2010. Dillon is winding down his first season on the No. 13 team, joining the team during the last offseason to replace Casey Mears. Dillon is a Cup Series rookie. His best finish of he year, so far, was an 11th-place finish at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. That 11th-place finish also is a career-best in 52-career starts that include 18 starts between 2014 and 2016.

Barker has 479 races of experience as a Cup Series crew chief. He has no wins in the series, three top-fives, and 17 top-10 finishes. He is a four-time winner as a NASCAR Xfinity Series crew chief with 94 races of experience in that series. His Xfinity Series stats also include 20 top-fives and 39 top-10 finishes.

