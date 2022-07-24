NASCAR Cup: Ty Gibbs subs for Kurt Busch at Pocono

LONG POND, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 23: Kurt Busch, driver of the #45 McDonald’s Toyota, works with a crew member during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway on July 23, 2022 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kurt Busch will not be behind the wheel of the No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota for the M&Ms Fan Appreciation 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, pa., on Sunday. Instead, Ty Gibbs will drive the car, making his Cup Series debut.

Busch has been sidelined for the race by concussion-like symptoms since a crash in qualifying Saturday. Busch claimed the 10th starting spot for Sunday’s race, but Gibbs will start in the back because of the driver change and the move to a backup car.

“This morning, Kurt Busch met with doctors in the infield care center for further evaluation following his accident during yesterday’s qualifying session,” a statement from NASCAR on Sunday morning read. “Following the evaluation, Kurt Busch has not been cleared to race in today’s NASCAR Cup Series event at Pocono Raceway.”

Busch is 14th in the driver standings after 30 races and has a win this season at Kansas Speedway.

Gibbs drives for Joe Gibbs Racing, with which 23XI Racing has a technical alliance, in the Xfinity Series. He has a series-leading four wins in 19 races in 2022, his first full-time season in the Xfinity Series. In all, he has eight-career Xfinity wins in 37 races.

Gibbs finished second in the Xfinity race at Pocono on Saturday.

Also, since Gibbs will not be racing for points in Sunday’s race, the No. 45 pit crew will be moved to service 23XI Racing’s other car, the No. 23 driven by Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @autoracingdaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook. com/autoracingdailyonline).