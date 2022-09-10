NASCAR Cup: Tyler Reddick claims first oval pole at Kansas

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 01: NASCAR driver Tyler Reddick speaks with the media during the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Media Day at Charlotte Convention Center on September 01, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

With a 29.899-second/180.608 mph lap in the second of two rounds of NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Kansas Speedway on Saturday, Tyler Reddick claimed the pole for Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400, the second round of the 2022 playoffs. It’s the third-career pole and the third pole of the season for Reddick but his first on an oval.

“It took off fast. I was really happy with the car,” Reddick said. “It definitely likes the top two or three grooves of this race track, but just really happy with the entire performance of our team today.”

Reddick will share the front row of Sunday’s starting grid with Joey Logano. Reddick was last of the 10 drivers to record a lap in round two, knocking Logano from the provisional pole.

“I haven’t seen his (Reddick’s) lap, but I thought we had a pretty good lap,” Logano said. “Our car was tighter than the first run. It was still good the first run. I hated to adjust on it too much and I probably steered Paul (Wolfe, crew chief) a little bit in the wrong direction, there, and didn’t really adjust enough. I am so proud of the Shell Pennzoil team. We picked up a lot from practice and laid down a couple of quick laps, there. A couple of front-row starts in a row. That first pit stall is pretty big here, though. I wish we had that. But we will go at them from where we are at.”

Both Reddick and Logano were among drivers in group B in the opening round of qualifying. In round one, group B was faster, overall, with group B driver Ross Chastain being the first driver to post a lap over 180 mph and under 30 seconds.

Reddick also made the fastest lap in round one at 29.853 seconds/180.886 mph. Chastain wound up second among group B drivers in round one and qualified fifth in round two.

Christopher Bell was fastest among group A drivers in round one with a 30.080-second/179.521 mph lap. By the end of qualifying, he garnered the fourth starting spot for Sunday’s race.

Other drivers advancing to round two and qualifying in the top-10 included Alex Bowman in third, Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. in sixth, Kyle Larson seventh, Austin Cindric eighth, William Byron ninth and Chris Buescher in 10th.

Aric Almirola failed to make a qualifying attempt after suffering a possible engine issue in practice.