NASCAR Cup: Tyler Reddick hopes to make Daytona 500

By AMANDA VINCENT

Tyler Reddick announced via Twitter Friday that he’ll attempt to qualify the No. 31 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet for the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Seires season-opening Daytona 500, scheduled for Feb. 17 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

“Super excited to announce I’ll be entering the 2019 #Daytona500 in the No. 31 for @RCRracing! Keep your eyes peeled next week for my partner & pain scheme reveal!” Reddick (@TylerReddick) tweeted.

The No. 31 is no longer a full-time RCR entry, as the former No. 31 has been renumbered 8 for 2019 series rookie Daniel Hemric. As a result, the charter under which the No. 31 raced with Ryan Newman as its driver last year moves to the No. 8 for this season. The No. 31 does not have a charter this season, so Hemric will need to qualify for the Daytona 500 on speed, either in front-row qualifying Feb. 10 or through a qualifying race on Feb. 14.

If Reddick makes the Daytona 500, the race will be his Cup Series debut.

Reddick is the defending NASCAR Xfinity Series champion. he won two Xfinity races last year — the season-opening race at Daytona and the finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway for JR Motorsports. He will compete full-time in the Xfinity Series this year as driver of the No. 2 RCR. Chevrolet. When he announced his move from JRM to RCR, he cited the opportunity to race in the Cup Series as a reason for the change.

