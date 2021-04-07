NASCAR Cup: Tyler Reddick in Next Gen car at Darlington

By AMANDA VINCENT

The NASCAR Cup Series Next Gen race car is in its second day of a two-day tire test conducted by Goodyear at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway on Wednesday. Richard Childress Racing driver Tyler Reddick is behind the wheel.

“I heard how much different this car was, and I wanted to see it for myself,” Reddick said. “Darlington is one of the top-three, four most challenging tracks we get around. It might be the most difficult. This track in turns one-two is different than three-four. I really wanted to get to drive this car and see what this thing’s like at a track that I’m comfortable at. I have a good understanding of this track and what it takes to get rubbered in and what direction to go to, hopefully, find us the best tire.”

The first day of the tire test was Reddick’s first time in the Next Gen car. He tweeted (@TylerReddick) video from Tuesday, including onboard video from a lap around the track. Reddick also said that the Next Gen car was even more challenging to drive around Darlington than the current car.

“The goal is to leave here with Goodyear having enough information to make a decision on the tire for next year’s events with the Next Gen car. Day 1 has been very good,” NASCAR Managing Director of Vehicle Systems Research and Development Brandon Thomas said. “A lot of short-run stuff where they can test a lot of options. Just looking towards what’s the grip level like, what’s the fall-off like, what’s the feel of the car comparatively.”

According to NASCAR, the developmental stage for the new car is completed, but testing continues for manufacturers, tires and teams. Additional tires tests are scheduled for Texas Motor Speedway near Fort Worth and Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway. Teams are expected to begin receiving their cars for next season around June.

The Cup Series will transition to the Next Gen car for competition in 2022. The new car was expected to make its debut this season, but after a suspension of testing because of the coronavirus pandemic last year, the debut of the car was pushed back a season.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).