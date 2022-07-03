NASCAR Cup: Tyler Reddick notches first win at Road America

By AMANDA VINCENT

Tyler Reddick claimed his first-career NASCAR Cup Series win in his 92nd-career start, Sunday’s Quik Trip 250 at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis. The win also was the the first for crew chief Randall Burnett.

“Randall has been working at this for a very long time, and he’s always believed in me,” Reddick said. “Everyone on this team at Richard Childress Racing has believed in me. I’ve made a lot of mistakes along the way but, man, this year has been one step, one mistake away from greatness all year long, and we finally did it today. It feels good.”

Chase Elliott, the defending race winner and the winningest on road courses among active drivers, dominated the race, leading 36 laps of the 62-lap event but lost ground to Reddick in the closing laps. Elliott finished second.

Chevrolet drivers swept the top-five. Elliott’s Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson finished third, and Trackhouse Racing drivers Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

Reddick was the only driver to pass Elliott on the race track. After Elliott and Reddick gave up the top-two positions for final green-flag pit stops on lap 43, Elliott got off pit road ahead of Reddick. But Reddick passed Elliott for position on lap 46, before stops were completed.

“Well, I definitely knew he (Elliott) was fast, but we could stay with him on the long run,” Reddick said. “That told me if we cycled through that last pit sequence, we’d be close or get around him, and we’d have a great shot. Didn’t quite get around him; we were within reach. Thankfully, we just waited for the right opportunity and was able to take advantage of it in turn six. I thought he was going to run me back down. I started to make some mistakes and started to take care of the brakes; apparently, I didn’t need to. Yeah, very good shape there. What a day.”

Reddick cycled to the lead on lap 47.

Chase Briscoe won the opening 15-lap stage after running second to Elliott for most of the stage. Elliott started on the pole and gave up the lead to pit under green late in the stage. Elliott was back up front to restart for stage two, though, when others pitted during the caution that followed stage one.

Ryan Blaney won stage two at lap 30.

Elliott’s dominance continued in the second stage, but like in stage one, he gave up the lead to pit late in the stage. Larson and, then, Reddick ran second to Elliott in the second 15-lap stage, but they also pitted under green before the stage ended.

Elliott was ninth at the end of stage two and was back up front when the second cycle stops completed during the caution that followed the second stage. Reddick and Larson were back up to second and third in the running order.

Although several drivers spun or got off-course throughout the race, there were no cautions for on-track incidents.

Finishing the race sixth through 10th were Chris Buescher, Austin Cindric, Michael McDowell, A.J. Allmendinger and Kevin Harvick.

Martin Truex Jr. was the highest-finishing Toyota driver in 13th after running out of fuel on the final lap.