NASCAR Cup: Tyler Reddick set for second series start

CHARLOTTE, NC – JANUARY 30: NASCAR XFINITY Series driver Tyler Reddick poses for a portrait during the NASCAR Production Photo Days at Charlotte Convention Center on January 30, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Tyler Reddick

By AMANDA VINCENT

Tyler Reddick plans to make his second-career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series start at Kansas Speedway on Friday night, driving the No. 31 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet. He’ll have sponsorship from Tame the Beast, a Nashville, Tenn., based men’s grooming product company.

“We’re thrilled to support Tyler,” Tame the Beast founder John Cascarano said. “We’re all about helping men perform at their peak, and clearly Tyler is racing at the top of his game.”

Reddick, who is in his first year with Richard Childress Racing as a full-time competitor in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, made his Cup Series debut, also in the No. 31, in the season-opening Daytona 500 in February. He was credited with a 27th-place finish after being involved in a late-race crash.

Reddick is in his second full year of competition in the Xfinity Series. He won the series championship last year as a driver for JR Motorsports, winning both the season-opening race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway and the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway. This year, he has one win in the first 10 races, coming at Talladega (Ala.) Suprspeedway last month and is the series championship points leader heading into an off weekend for the series. In all, Reddick has made 61-career starts in the Xfinity Series, including a part-time scheduled in 2017. He claimed his first of four-career series wins in 2017 at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta.

Reddick also is a three-time winner in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series, competing in 63 races between 2013 and 2016.

