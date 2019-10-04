NASCAR Cup: Tyler Reddick to No. 8 in 2020

LEXINGTON, OHIO – AUGUST 09: Tyler Reddick, driver of the #2 Nationwide Children’s Hospital Chevrolet, gets in his car for practice laps at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on August 09, 2019 in Lexington, Ohio. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Richard Childress Racing is promoting Tyler Reddick to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series to drive the No. 8 Chevrolet, replacing Daniel Hemric. Reddick’s promotion has been speculated since RCR announced Hemric’s release, effective at the end of the 2019 Cup Series season, last month.

“It means a lot to me that Richard, his team and Caterpillar believe in my ability to represent them both on and off the race track,” Reddick said. “My goal was always to get to race on Sundays, and I’m so excited to achieve that next year with RCR, ECR and Caterpillar. I’m excited to take this next step in my career with their support but also realize I’ve still got a lot of work to do this year with my No. 2 team to bring home the Xfinity Series championship. I can’t think of a better way to end RCR’s 50th celebration and kick off next year than by capturing that trophy.”

Reddick, driver of the No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, is the reigning Xfinity Series champion. After his championship season of 2018 with JR Motorsports and a part-time Xfinity schedule in 2017 with Chip Ganassi Racing, Reddick joined RCR ahead of the 2019 season. He cited an opportunity to go Cup Series racing as a reason for his move from JRM to RCR.

Reddick is third in the Xfinity Series driver standings ahead of Saturday’s race at Dover (Del.) International Speedway, the first elimination race of the 2019 Xfinity Series playoffs. He has five wins in the first 28 races of the season. In 79-career Xfinity Series starts, Reddick has eight wins, 32 top-fives and 50 top-10 finishes.

Reddick also competed in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series for the now-defunct Brad Keselowski Racing in 2015 and 2016, winning three races.

Reddick already has made two Cup Series starts this season with RCR, resulting in a best finish of ninth at Kansas Speedway near Kansas City.

Meanwhile, Hemric is in his first year of Cup Series competition. He has two top-10s in 29 races, including a best finish of fifth at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. He is 25th in the driver points standings.

