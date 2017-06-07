NASCAR Truck: Tyler Young gets new crew chief in Chad Kendrick
By AMANDA VINCENT
Tyler Young will have a new crew chief for his No 02 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team, beginning with Friday night’s race at Texas Motor Speedway near Fort Worth — Chad Kendrick. He replaces Andrew Abbott, as Abbott moves to the role of truck chief and also crew chief for Young’s Motorsports’ K&N Pro Series East team.
“I’m excited about the opportunity to work with Chad Kendrick this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway,” Young said. “Chad has the knowledge to help Andrew in a lot of ways and I think with both working together our on-track performance will get better.”
Kendrick became available with the closure of Red Horse Racing prior to the May 2 Truck Series race at Dover (Del.) International Speedway. He has been a crew chief at the Truck Series level for 10 years. In that time, he’s been atop a pit box for 187 races, including six wins with five different drivers — two with Ryan Blaney and one each Timothy Peters, John King, Parker Kligerman and Joey Logano. He also 55 top-fives and 96 top-10 finishes. Around three different stints with Red Horse Racing, two with Peters, Kendrick also served as crew chief for teams including Brad Keselowski Racing, Germain Racing, and Joe Denette Motorsports.