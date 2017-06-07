NASCAR Truck: Tyler Young gets new crew chief in Chad Kendrick

By AMANDA VINCENT

Tyler Young will have a new crew chief for his No 02 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team, beginning with Friday night’s race at Texas Motor Speedway near Fort Worth — Chad Kendrick. He replaces Andrew Abbott, as Abbott moves to the role of truck chief and also crew chief for Young’s Motorsports’ K&N Pro Series East team.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to work with Chad Kendrick this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway,” Young said. “Chad has the knowledge to help Andrew in a lot of ways and I think with both working together our on-track performance will get better.”

Kendrick became available with the closure of Red Horse Racing prior to the May 2 Truck Series race at Dover (Del.) International Speedway. He has been a crew chief at the Truck Series level for 10 years. In that time, he’s been atop a pit box for 187 races, including six wins with five different drivers — two with Ryan Blaney and one each Timothy Peters, John King, Parker Kligerman and Joey Logano. He also 55 top-fives and 96 top-10 finishes. Around three different stints with Red Horse Racing, two with Peters, Kendrick also served as crew chief for teams including Brad Keselowski Racing, Germain Racing, and Joe Denette Motorsports.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autorcngdaily). Amanda’s also on Twitter @NASCARexaminer and has a fan/like page on Facebook (facebook.com/nascarexaminer)