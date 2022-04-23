NASCAR Cup: umbrellas assist in Talladega inspection

Photo courtesy of Bob Pockrass via Twitter (@BobPockrass).

By AMANDA VINCENT



Sun interfered with NASCAR Cup Series inspection at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on Friday, causing Lexan windshields to expand. As a result, most cars failed on their first passes through inspection. Umbrellas used to shade the cars on second inspection attempts solved the problems for most teams.



Three teams, though, had multiple inspection failures. The No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota of Martin Truex Jr. and the No. 47 JTG-Daugherty Racing Chevrolet each failed inspection twice, so an engineer from Truex’s team was ejected and Stenhouse’s crew chief was ejected from the Talladega garage and pit areas for the remainder of the race weekend that will culminate in Sunday’s running of the Geico 500.



Landon Cassill’s No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet failed inspection three times because of an issue with the spoiler offset. In addition to the ejection of his car chief, Cassill will not be allowed to make a qualifying attempt Saturday and will have to serve a pass-through penalty at the start of Sunday’s race.



Qualifying for the Geico 500 is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. CT Saturday, while the race is slated for an approximate 2 p.m. start Sunday.



Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @autoracingdaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).