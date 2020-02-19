NASCAR Cup: update on Ryan Newman’s condition

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – JANUARY 28: Ryan Newman poses for a photo during NASCAR Production Days at Charlotte Convention Center on January 28, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

On Tuesday, Roush Fenway Racing shared an update on Ryan Newman’s condition following his crash on the last lap of Monday’s Daytona 500 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. According to that statement, the driver of the No. 6 RFR Ford is awake and speaking.

“Ryan Newman remains under the care of doctors at Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach, Fla.,” the statement read. “He is awake and speaking with family and doctors.

“Ryan and his family have expressed their appreciation for the concern and heartfelt messages from across the country. They are grateful for the unwavering support of the NASCAR community and beyond.

“We will continue to provide information as it becomes available.”

Newman was leading on the final lap of the race when he received a push from Ryan Blaney. Newman’s car slammed into the wall and got airborne, fillpped and landed on its roof. As other cars were collected in the crash, Corey LaJoie, unable to see where he was going, hit Newman’s car in the driver-side window. Track safety personnel turned Newman’s car upright, removed him from the car, and he was transported to Halifax Medical Center. Approximately a couple of hours after the incident, the first update of Newman’s status was released, stating he was in serious condition, and his injuries were not life-threatening.

Newman’s car and LaJoie’s car was transported to NASCAR’s Research & Development Center in Concord, N.C., for research purposes.

Denny Hamlin won the 2020 Daytona 500, his second-straight win of the race and his third-career Daytona 500 victory.

Fellow-NASCAR Cup Series driver John Hunter Nemechek encouraged fans via Twitter (@JHNemechek) to make #6 donations to Rescue Ranch in Newman’s honor. Rescue Ranch is a non-profit animal rescue effort founded and operated by Newman and his wife, Krissie.

“In honor of @RyanJNewman, I made a donation to @RescueRanchNC with love and support for the entire Newman family,” Nemechek’s tweet read. “I encourage our NASCAR fans and competitors alike to donate $6 in solidarity for the #RocketMan.”

Donations may be made online.

