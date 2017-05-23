NASCAR Cup: Upper groove of Charlotte Motor Speedway treated ahead of Coca-Cola 600

By AMANDA VINCENT

The upper groove of Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway has been treated with the same PJ1 substance applied to portions of Bristol (Ten.) Motor Speedway prior to the last two NASCAR race weekends there. The application of VHT and the use of a “tire dragon” to add rubber to the racing surface at Charlotte is in prepation for the upcomining Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series race weekend at CMS that will culminate in Sunday evening’s running of the Coca-Cola 600 Cup Series race.

According to a tweet from Dale Earnhardt Jr., the substance was applied to the bottom groove at CMS, prior to the Monster Energy All-Star Race/Monster Energy Open there on May 20.

“I noticed a staned lower groove during Allstar race,” Earnhardt ( @DaleJr ) tweeted to reporter Jeff Gluck ( @Jeff_Gluck ). “Was informed they applied it there last week. I’ll let you ponder that for a moment…”

Charlotte Motor Speedway and Bristol Motor Speedway are both Speedway Motorsports Inc. race tracks.

“We talked through this opportunity with the track, teams, drivers and Goodyear,” NASCAR Senior Vice President of Competition Scott Miller said. “There was agreement that this process would enhance the racing we see at Charlotte Motor Speedway and, ultimately, would make for an exciting Coca-Cola 600.”

Recent racing at Charlotte have been on the receiving end of significant criticism, most recently the Monster Energy All-Star Race. In last year’s Coca-Cola 600, winner Martin Truex Jr. led all but eight laps/12 miles of the 400-lap/600 mile race.

“It’s (a two-tire pit stop) really the only strategy we’ve got. You can’t pass anywhere,” Blaney said after the All-Star Race. “It’s not great track conditions, to be honest with you. It’s just on the bottom. We had to try something to get our average (finish) up or try to win a stage, and that’s what we tried.”

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autorcngdaily). Amanda’s also on Twitter @NASCARexaminer and has a fan/like page on Facebook (facebook.com/nascarexaminer)