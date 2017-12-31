NASCAR Cup: Virginia honors Curtis Turner with highway marker

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Hall of Famer Curtis Turner will be recognized with a historical highway marker in Virginia. According to an Associated Press article published by The Virginian-Pilot, a marker honoring Turner is among a dozen markers authorized by the Virginia Board of Historic Resources.

Turner, a native of Roanoke, Va., competed in NASCAR’s top series from the sanctioning body’s first Strictly Stock, the forerunner of today’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, race in 1949 until 1968, driving for team owners including Wood Brothers Racing, Junior Johnson, Smokey Yunick and Holman-Moody. He won 17 times in 184 starts in NASCAR’s premier series, the first of those wins coming in his fourth start in 1949. Turner holds the distinction of leading every lap of two-consecutive races.

Turner was absent from NASCAR for a period in the early 60s, as NASCAR handed him a lifetime ban for being part of a failed driver unionization effort. That ban was lifted in 1965.

Turner also won 38 of 79 races in NASCAR’s now-defunct Convertible Division. He was named one of NASCAR’s 50 Greatest Drivers when such a list was compiled to celebrate NASCAR’s 50th anniversary in 1998. He was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2016 and the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America in 2006.

Another of Turner’s contribution to NASCAR was the construction of Charlotte Motor Speedway in 1960.

