NASCAR Cup: Watkins Glen entry list

By AMANDA VINCENT

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series contest its second of three road-course races of the 2019 season Sunday with the running of the GoBowling.com at The Glen.

Chase Elliott is the defending winner of the race. Other drivers among the 37 on the entry list for Sundays race who have wins at WGI include Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. Two-time Watkins Glen winner, Busch, is the only multi-time winner among active drivers.

Qualifying for the GoBowling.com at The Glen is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET Saturday. The race is slated for an approximate 3 p.m. green flag on Sunday. Both qualifying and the race will air live on the NBC Sports Network.

Below, is the preliminary entry list for the GoBowling.com at The Glen:

