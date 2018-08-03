NASCAR Cup: Watkins Glen International entry list

By AMANDA VINCENT

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series embarks on its second of three road-course races in 2018 with Sunday’s running of the GoBowling.com at The Glen at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International.

Reigning Cup Series champion heads into Sunday’s race as the defending winner of the GoBowling.com at The Glen. He’s among 37 entrants for this weekend’s race. The entry list also includes Spencer Gallagher, making his series debut from behind the wheel of the No. 23 BK Racing Toyota, and Parker Kligerman, who’ll be behind the wheel of the No. 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing entry.

Below, is the complete entry list for the GoBowling.com at The Glen: