NASCAR Cup: Watkins Glen International joins qualifying, race same day club

By AMANDA VINCENT

Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International became the third track on the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series schedule to announce that it would host Cup Series qualifying and racing on the same day, joining Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., and Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The Cup Series is scheduled to qualify and race at Watkins Glen on Aug. 6.

“NASCAR continues to work closely with tracks to create unique opportunities to interact with the starts of the sport,” NASCAR Senior Vice President of Racing Operations Jim Cassidy said, according to an NBC Sports report. “A number of our track partners have, certainly, embraced the concept, and fans attending those NASCAR race weekends will get to experience the enhanced model.

The series visits Martinsville and Pocono, each, twice yearly. At those tracks, one race weekend will have a traditional schedule, while the other will test the qualifying and racing on the same day schedule. Watkins Glen, on the other hand, only has one NASCAR national-level weekend that will feature the Cup and Xfinity series. The Xfinity Series will qualify and race at Watkins Glen on Aug. 5. The Xfinity Series, though, typically qualifies and races on the same day. The race weekend still will span three days, as the K&N Pro Series East, a NASCAR regional series, will kick-off the weekend with a Friday race on Aug. 4.

“With races on back-to-back-to-back days, and the addition of Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying on Sunday, our fans will be treated to non-stop excitement on the track from Friday morning through Sunday afternoon, Watkins Glen International President Michael Printup said.

