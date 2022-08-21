NASCAR Cup: Watkins Glen race has international flair

By AMANDA VINCENT

Sunday’s Go Bowling at the Glen NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International will be a historic race. Seven countries will be represented among the 39-driver lineup, the most countries represented in a single Cup Series race.

As usual, the United States will be the most represented country with most drivers in Sunday’s race hailing from NASCAR’s home country, with Mexico also represented by Cup Series regular Daniel Suarez.

Meanwhile, Finland will be represented by Kimi Raikkonen and Germany by Mike Rockenfeller, two drivers making their Cup Series debuts. For Rockenfeller, Sunday’s race will be a first in any of NASCAR’s national series. Raikkonen will be behind the wheel of the No. 91, a third entry for Trackhouse Racing. Rockenfeller will drive the No. 77 Spire Motorsports entry.

“Since starting my professional racing career back in the early 2000s, I’ve always kept a close eye on NASCAR,” Rockenfeller said. “What’s more, after teaming up with Jimmie Johnson, one of the heroes of the sport, my respect and appreciation for NASCAR has grown.”

Sunday’s road-course race has brought out additional road-course ringers. Loris Hezemans of the Netherlands will drive will drive the part-time No. 27 Team Hezeberg entry. Russian Daniil Kvyat will be Hezemans teammate in a No. 26 Hezeberg car. Sunday’s race at the Glen will mark Hezemans’s fourth-career Cup Series start and Kvyat’s second, all coming in 2022 and with Team Hezeberg.

Englander Kyle Tilley will drive the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports entry for the fifth time in his career, the second time in 2022.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @autoracingdaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).