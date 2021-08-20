NASCAR Cup: Wendell Scott’s family to be presented winner’s trophy

HAMPTON, GA — 1973: Wendell Scott of Danville, VA, at Atlanta International Raceway during his final year of competition on the NASCAR Cup circuit. During his career, Scott started 495 Cup events, won once, and finished in the top 10 position 147 times. (Photo by ISC Images & Archives via Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



NASCAR Hall of Famer Wendell Scott’s NASCAR premier series Jacksonville (Fla.) Speedway Park in 1963 will be officially recognized by NASCAR at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway with a posthumous trophy presentation on Aug. 28.



Scott remains the only African-American driver to win a race in NASCAR’s top series, but when he claimed his sole win in the series, the winner’s trophy was presented, instead, to Buck Baker.



Immediately after the race, NASCAR’s event results listed Scott as two laps down and Baker was celebrated as the winner. Scott disputed those results and he was eventually declared the winner. NASCAR, then, paid Scott the winner’s share of the race purse but refused to strip Baker of the trophy he already had been presented.



The Jacksonville Stock Car Racing Hall of Fame presented Scott’s family with a replica trophy in 2010. NASCAR finally will present Scott’s family with a replica trophy during the Coke Zero Sugar 400 weekend at Daytona.

“Last night, the Scott family was invited to a private event hosted by NASCAR to honor Wendell Scott,” an announcement on Facebook from the Wendell Scott Foundan read. “We’re excited to post pictures and footage from the event soon, but for now, we just want to share their amazing announcement: NASCAR will present the Scott family with a trophy for Wendell’s Grand National win from 1963! We can’t tell you what this means to us after all this time!

“The trophy will be awarded to the family at the Coca-Cola Zero 400 race at Daytona Speedway, August 28. Be sure to look out for all the upcoming photos and highlights!”

Scott passed away in 1990. He was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2015.

