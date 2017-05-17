NASCAR Cup: Will Power tops on second day of Indy 500 practice

FROM INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

Will Power paced a busy day of practice Tuesday for the 101st Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil, turning a top lap of 224.656 mph to lead a Team Penske sweep of the top two spots on the speed chart.

Power continues to carry momentum to the 2.5-mile oval at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway from his victory Saturday in the INDYCAR Grand Prix on the IMS road course in the No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet. He is trying to become the first driver to sweep both events in the Month of May since the INDYCAR Grand Prix joined “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” on the schedule in 2014.

