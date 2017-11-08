NASCAR Cup: William Byron announces spotter for 2018

By AMANDA VINCENT

William Byron announced Tuesday via Twitter that Tab Boyd will be his spotter in 2018 when he assumes driving duties of the No.5-turned-No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet for his rookie year in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

“Excited to say that we will have @Spotter_Tab with us next year on the 24! Glad we can have him and look forward to what’s ahead together,” Byron (@WilliamByron) tweeted.

Boyd is the spotter for Joey Logano on the No. 22 Team Penske Ford team and will finish the 2017 season, his fifth with Logano, in that role. He’a also the spotter for Johnny Sauter on the No. 21 GMS Racing Chevrolet team in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. He’ll be replaced as Logano’s spotter by T.J. Majors, spotter for Dale Earnhardt Jr. on the No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet team, Justin Allgaier on the No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet team in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and Chase Briscoe on the No. 29 Brad Keselowski Racing Ford team in the Truck Series.

Kevin Hamlin will replace Majors on the No. 88 Cup Series team next year as spotter for Alex Bowman, who will take over that ride upon Earnhardt’s retirement at the end of the season.

