NASCAR Cup: William Byron claims fourth pole of 2019

DARLINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA – AUGUST 31: William Byron, driver of the #24 HendrickAutoguard/CityChvrltThrwbck Chev, celebrates with the pole award after qualifying for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles’ Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on August 31, 2019 in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

William Byron posted a 28.51-second/172.487 mph lap during Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway on Saturday to claim the pole for Sunday’s Bojangles’ Southern 500. It’s Byron’s fourth pole of the season.

“Everything has gone smooth for us, so far, this weekend and, hopefully, that continues into the race,” Byron said. “The race is, ultimately, what matters, but qualifying is a good start, especially having the number one pit stall.”

Last year’s Southern 500 winner, Brad Keselowski, qualified second to join Byron on the front row. Kyle Larson and Kurt Busch were third and fourth to claim second-row spots on the starting grid.

Byron made his qualifying attempt early in the session, going out fifth of the 39 cars entered in the race and knocking Hendrick Motorsports teammate Jimmie Johnson from the provisional pole. By the end of qualifying, Johnson had dropped down to sixth on the speed chart to start in the third row alongside fifth-place starter Daniel Suarez.

“We made a decent lap, there,” Johnson said. “We’ve picked up from what we had in practice, and we are ready to go.”

Chevrolet and Ford nearly kept Toyota locked out of the top-10 starting positions, as Denny Hamlin was the only driver to qualify in the top-10 in ninth. Meanwhile, Hamlin’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch wound up 33rd. Busch will drop to the back for Sunday’s race after a post-qualifying engine change.

Other top-10 drivers in qualifying were Joey Logano in seventh, Chase Elliott in eighth and Ryan Blaney in 10th.

Below, is the complete starting grid for Sunday’s Bojangles’ Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway:

