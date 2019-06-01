NASCAR Cup: William Byron claims second-straight pole

CHARLOTTE, NC – JANUARY 30: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver William Byron poses for a portrait during the NASCAR Production Photo Days at Charlotte Convention Center on January 30, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** William Byron

By AMANDA VINCENT

William Byron claimed his third-career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series pole, all coming this season, Saturday at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., for Sunday’s Pocono 400. His 51.875-second/173.494 mph lap was the fastest lap throughout the Pocono weekend, prior to the race, also besting laps turned in two Friday practice sessions. Sunday’s top starting spot is Byron’s second-straight pole, as he also started first for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway on May 26.

“It’s on me to know what I need throughout the race, and I feel like I’m starting to learn a little bit of what it takes during the last 100 laps instead of the first 80, which we’ve been pretty good at,” Byron said. “This is great. It’s an impound race, so it’s great to see our speed is there. I’m just really excited. The guys have worked really hard on this 24 car, everybody at Hendrick Motorsports, the engine shop, the chassis shop. It means a lot. I’m excited for it. Like you said, pole day has been pretty good for us, so we’ll keep racking those up, and hopefully, we’ll rack up a better result on race day too.”

All three manufacturers will be represented in the top-three starting positions on Sunday, with Toyota driver Kyle Busch starting second alongside Byron’s Chevrolet. Ford driver Clint Bowyer qualified third.

Byron’s latest pole marks his six front-row start in the first 14 races, while Busch’s second-place start is his first front-row start of 2019.

“I think we missed our gaps from first practice to second practice a little bit, so we were on the splitter,” Busch said. “We got that situation resolved, and it felt pretty good.”

After going out sixth for a qualifying attempt, Kyle Larson sat on the provisional pole until after a stoppage in action after 15 cars made attempts because of a J.J. Yeley spin. Right after qualifying resumed, Brad Keselowski knocked Larson from atop the scoring pylon. By the end of the 37-car qualifying session, Keselowski was fifth and Larson seventh.

Erik Jones was the other top-five qualifier in fourth.

“Fortunately for us, we’re starting really well in the top-five, there, in fourth,” Jones said. “I think we did a good job, there, and we just need to keep it. You can’t give that track position up all day now. It’s just going to be tough to get it back.”

Denny Hamlin qualified sixth to join Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Busch and Jones in the top-three rows of the starting grid. The remaining JGR driver, Martin Truex Jr., last weekend’s winner at Charlotte, qualified 20th.

Yeley didn’t complete his qualifying lap as a result of his spin. With no official time, he wound up last on the starting grid.

Below, is the complete starting grid for the Pocono 400 at Pocono Raceway:

