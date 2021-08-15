NASCAR Cup: William Byron on pole for Indy road course

LONG POND, PENNSYLVANIA – JUNE 27: William Byron, driver of the #24 Axalta Color of the Year Chevrolet, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Explore the Pocono Mountains 350 at Pocono Raceway on June 27, 2021 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



When the NASCAR Cup Series takes the green flag for the first time on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course Sunday for the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, William Byron will be on the pole. Byron’s 100.044 mph/87.765-second lap in the second of two rounds of qualifying was the only 100+ mph lap in the Sunday morning qualifying session.

“Thanks to Hendrick Motorsports; they build phenomenal road-course cars,” Byron said. “They’ve been super-fast. I hope we have the speed in the race from my end to back it up. We’ve definitely been doing a good job in qualifying. I’m glad we got qualifying back, because I feel like it’s one of our strengths on the No. 24 team. Looking forward to the race, and like I said, hope we can keep it up, there.”



Byron will share the front row of Sunday’s starting grid with Cup Series rookie Chase Briscoe.



“We’ve had some good runs on the road courses,” Briscoe said. “Obviously, with our points situation, we’ve got to win, so we can just go and whatever gives us the best track position, we’ll do.”

Three Hendrick Motorsports teammates advanced from the 25-minute round one to the 10-minute second round and, ultimately, claimed starting positions in the first two rows. Byron’s HMS teammates Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson qualified third and fourth to start the race in row two.



Larson, fresh off winning the Knoxville Nationals World of Outlaws event in Knoxville, Iowa, on Saturday night and the Cup Series’ most recent race winner a week earlier at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International, went out early in the first round and posted a lap that stood throughout the round as the fastest round-one lap.



Daniel Suarez rounded out the top-five in qualifying.

Other drivers advancing to round two and claiming the sixth through 12th positions on the race starting grid included (in order of race starting position) Martin Truex Jr., Joey Logano, A.J. Allmendinger, Ross Chastain, Cole Custer, Tyler Reddick and Michael McDowell.



Austin Cindric and Denny Hamlin were among the fastest drivers who didn’t advance to round two. As a result, they’ll start the Verizon 200 in row seven in the 13th and 14th positions.