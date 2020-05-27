NASCAR Cup: William Byron on pole for second Charlotte race

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 15: William Byron, driver of the #24 Axalta ‘Color of the Year’ Chevrolet, sits in his car during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series 62nd Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 15, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

When the NASCAR Cup Series takes the green flag for the Alsco Uniforms 500K, scheduled for Wednesday night, at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway, it will do so with a Hendrick Motorsports front row. William Byron will start on the pole and Alex Bowman alongside in second. They’re starting positions are results of Byron finishing 20th and Bowman 19th in the Coca-Cola 600, also at Charlotte, on Sunday. Inclement weather is in the Wednesday forecast, so race postponement is a possibility.

“The track should be pretty consistent to what we experienced during the 600 with that race being largely run at night,” Byron said. “I’m looking forward to being able to build on the setup we had and the foundation we built during the 600. I thought it was a pretty decent starting spot to build off of, and if we make a few minor tweaks, we’ll be even better. I also think starting up front will be a great asset. We saw in the 600 that clean air was so important, so this will be our chance to have it and remain up front, hopefully. I’m really looking forward to it, and I think it’s going to be a really good race based on the racing we’ve seen there the last couple days.”

As when the series ran two consecutive races at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway the previous weekend, the starting grid for the second race at Charlotte is based on the finishing order of the first race there. The top-20 of the starting grid for the Alsco Uniforms 500K is an inversion of the top-20 in the finishing order of the Coca-Cola 600. Byron finished 20th and Bowman 19th in the Coca-Cola 600.

Brad Keselowski is slated to start 20th for the Alsco Uniforms 500K after winning Sunday’s race.

Another Hendrick driver, seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson, will start last in the Alsco Uniforms 500K after his car failed post-race inspection following the Coca-Cola 600. Johnson was second to the checkered flag Sunday, but the failed inspection resulted in disqualification and a last-place finish. The back half of the Alsco Uniforms 500K mirrors the second half of the Coca-Cola 600 finishing order.

Johnson’s disqualification Sunday moved his teammate Chase Elliott to second, So Elliott is expected to start the Alsco Uniforms 500K in 19th, next to Keselowski in row 10.

Below, is the complete starting lineup for the Alsco Uniforms 500K at Charlotte Motor Speedway:

