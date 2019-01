NASCAR Cup: William Byron provides Twitter humor after wisdom tooth surgery

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – FEBRUARY 16: William Byron, driver of the #24 AXALTA Chevrolet, walks to his car during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 16, 2018 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

FROM THEDRIVE.COM

Videos of people still feeling the effects of anesthesia after having wisdom teeth removed are, as we know, YouTube gold with some of the clips even being featured on nationwide shows like Good Morning America. Last week, Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver William Byron provided similar entertainment via a few Twitter posts after having a dental operation of his own.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE