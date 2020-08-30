NASCAR Cup: William Byron scores first win at Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – AUGUST 29: William Byron, driver of the #24 Liberty University Chevrolet, celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on August 29, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

William Byron was among the drivers heading into Saturday night’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 NASCAR Cup Series regular-season finale at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway not locked into the playoffs. But he secured his playoff berth in the most definitive way possible — by collecting his first-career win.

“Oh, yea, I had confidence in Chad (Knaus, crew chief) and the guys that we could get four tires and make the most of it,” Byron said. “So I’m just extremely blessed, and this is incredible. It’s been a hard couple of years in the Cup Series and trying to get my first win and gel with this team. These guys did an awesome job today and got us in the playoffs, and it’s amazing.”

Byron took his race-winning lead from Denny Hamlin on an overtime restart following the last of two large multi-car crashes.

“Just disappointed,” Hamlin said. “I didn’t do a good job. Lack of focus or whatever it is. Not executing. If you have control of a green-white-checkered on a speedway, most of the time, the win is going to come from the front row, and you have to just make sure you make the right moves, and I just didn’t after I took the green. I don’t know what I was doing, and I didn’t have a push from the 21 (Matt DiBenedetto), and I was clear of the 24 (Byron) and just didn’t pull down. I don’t know what I was doing. Disappointing, but I guess we escaped some mayhem. Just a crazy race. Just everyone kind of out there for themselves and all the pushing and shoving and body-slamming and what not. Decent finish, but I hate having control and not finishing.”

Byron’s Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott took runner-up honors, giving HMS a one-two finish. Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. finished third and fourth, and Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. rounded out the top-five.

Three playoff positions remained up for grabs heading into Saturday night’s race. Before Byron claimed one of them by winning the race, Clint Bowyer clinched a playoff berth at the end of the first 50-lap stage. Matt DiBenedetto claimed the final playoff spot with a 12th-place finish. Meanwhile, Jimmie Johnson was left on the outside, looking in, for the second-consecutive season after being collected in a late-race crash.

“First and foremost, congratulations to my teammate getting his first Cup win like that,” Johnson said. “This setting and drama to go with it — that’s a big win for Chad Knaus and William Byron. I’m really happy for those guys. I really felt like we had a way to transfer, to win, or point our way in the way it went in he first to stages. Things just got ugly down in turn one. Unfortunate, but that’s plate racing.”

The race, scheduled for 160 laps but extended to 164 laps by an overtime restart, ran incident free until a James Davison spin on lap 143. Prior to the Davison incident, the only three cautions of the race included a competition caution at lap 20 and the cautions that followed each of the two 50-lap stages in the first 100 laps of the race.

But on lap 152, a large crash was set off by contact between Kyle Busch and Tyler Reddick when Reddick took the lead from Busch and, then, moved up, squeezing Busch up to the wall.

“Slide job gone bad,” Busch said. “I just hate it for these Interstate Battery guys. We had a good Camry all night long and made our way to the front multiple times, and we were leading a lot of laps, there. Just waiting for the end, for business to pick up, and I guess business was starting to pick up, but just not clear. I saw him coming and even checked up, and we still ran into each other.”

The final caution also began at the front of the field on lap 159, a lap after Joey Logano took the race lead. Logano got stuck in the middle and was on the receiving end of contact while blocking in an attempt to stay at or near the front.

“This is probably the hardest track to points race,” Byron said. “We had a great stage two and kind of got back in the pack and got shuffled when everyone went single-file. I thought my hopes were up there. And we were racing around the No. 21 (DiBenedetto) and the No. 48 (Johnson) in the final stage, and I was like, ‘Man, I’ve got to really make something happen.’ Luckily, I was able to push the No. 43 (Wallace), and he and the No. 22 (Logano) made some contact and opened up a hole for me, and I wasn’t going to lift. It was awesome. Thanks to Liberty University, Chevrolet, and it’s amazing.”

Both multi-car crashes were followed by red flags for significant track cleanup.

Logano led a race-high 36 laps and won both stages in the first 100 laps of the race.

Byron led 22 laps of the opening stage, first trading the lead back-and-forth with pole sitter Kevin Harvick and, then, taking command of the top spot on lap eight. Logano took the lead from Byron on lap 36 and ran up front the rest of the stage.

Toyota drivers including Christopher Bell, Erik Jones and Kyle Busch led laps early in the second stage before another Toyota driver, Daniel Suarez took the lead on lap 72 and ran up front for 19 laps. Logano took his second stage-winning lead on lap 91.

Truex led most of the early laps of the final stage before green-flag pit stops begin, mostly in manufacturer-specific groups, with the Chevrolets around lap 125. By the time the Fords made their stops on lap 131, Truex’s JGR teammates Busch and Hamlin were first and second in the running order. Busch was able to remain up front until his incident with Reddick.

Finishing sixth through 10th were Ryan Blaney, Alex Bowman, Brendan Gaughan, Chris Buescher and Brad Keselowski.

Below, is the complete finishing order of the Coke Zero Sugar 400:

