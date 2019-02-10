NASCAR Cup: William Byron takes Daytona 500 pole

during qualifying for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 61st Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 10, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida.

By AMANDA VINCENT

With a 46.319-second lap in the second of two rounds of single-car qualifying at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Sunday, William Byron claimed the pole for the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500, scheduled for Feb. 17. It’s Byron’s first-career Cup Series pole but the fifth-straight Daytona 500 pole for Hendrick Motorsports, the fourth in the last five attempts for the HMS No. 24 team.

“The Axalta Chevy was really fast. Credit to Chad (Knaus, crew chief) and all the guys,” Bowman said. “It’s been a great off-season. We’re prepared. We’re ready. This is kind of the first step of our process together, so hopefully it goes well next Sunday. We can kind of chill out throughout the Duel races and learn a little bit. I’m looking forward to it. This is awesome.”

Bowman’s first pole also is the 700th Cup Series pole for Chevrolet.

“Congratulations to William Byron and the No 24 Axalta Camaro ZL1 team for being the fastest qualifier today at Daytona” Chevrolet US Vice President of Performance Vehicles and Motorsports Jim Campbell said. “This is extra-special as it’s the 700th time that a Chevy has been on the pole for a Cup series race. Thanks to every Team Chevy driver, owner and crew member who contributed to this milestone over the past six decades.”

Last year’s Daytona 500 pole sitter, Alex Bowman, qualified second to give HMS a front-row sweep.

Hendrick Motorsports dominated Sunday’s qualifying with its quartet of drivers — Byron, Bowman, Jimmie Johnson and Chase Elliott — posting the top-four lap times in both rounds.

Byron and Bowman are the only two drivers with their Daytona 500 starting spots cemented, as the remainder of the race starting grid will be set after Thursday night’s two Gander RV Duel races. While they don’t know their specific Daytona 500 starting spots, though, Tyler Reddick and Casey Mears did guarantee they’ll have starting spots for the race by being the two fastest drivers in unchartered cars during Sunday’s qualifying session.

Starting lineups for the Gander RV Duel races will be determined by Sunday’s single-car qualifying speeds.

https://www.nascar.com/news-media/2019/02/10/lineup-for-rv-duel-races-at-daytona/

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).