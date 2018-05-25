NASCAR Cup: William Byron takes Jeff Gordon retro paint scheme to Darlington

By AMANDA VINCENT

On May 18 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway, William Byron, along with Jeff Gordon and NASCAR artist Sam Bass, unveiled the throwback paint scheme that will be on Byron’s No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet for the Sept. 2 Southern 500 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway. Byron’s throwback scheme will be reminiscent of the “rainbow” paint scheme on Gordon’s No. 24 through the 1990s.

“Jeff’s got a huge history in the sport, and to follow that and be able to carry his legacy and, hopefully, have success with it is my goal,” Byron said.

Gordon’s history includes 93 NASCAR Cup Series wins, third on the all-time wins list, and four championships, fourth on that list.

“I was just a young kid that was anxious to get out there and show what I could and excited about the opportunity to be at Hendrick Motorsports and hoped that I would be able to do my part and go on and win a race, let alone 93 of them,” Gordon said. “I certainly never looked far enough ahead that I would have ever thought we were creating something that would be part of NASCAR history or a throwback to the history at Darlington with a 20-year-old kid behind the wheel that wasn’t me.”

The original paint scheme, designed by Bass, was the primary paint scheme on the No. 24 from Gordon’s debut in the final race of the 1992 season at Atlanta Motor Speedway through the 2000 season. Gordon also brought it back for a single race in 2015, his final season of full-time competition.

Byron is a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series rookie this season. He is 19th in the championship points standings, 12 races into the year. He has a best finish of 10th, coming at Texas Motor Speedway in April.

