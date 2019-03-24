NASCAR Cup: William Byron to back at Martinsville

CHARLOTTE, NC – JANUARY 30: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver William Byron poses for a portrait during the NASCAR Production Photo Days at Charlotte Convention Center on January 30, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** William Byron

By AMANDA VINCENT

William Byron’s No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet was among three cars that failed post-qualifying/pre-race inspection at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway on Sunday, ahead of the running of the STP 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race. The other two were the No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet of D.J. Kennington and the No. 52 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet of Jeb Burton.

As a result of the failed inspections, Byron will start the race 34th after posting the sixth-fastest time in the third round of Saturday’s qualifying session. Kennington and Burton will start 35th and 36th, respectively, as all three drivers’ qualifying times were disallowed. Only 36 drivers/cars entered the STP 500.

The three drivers whose cars failed inspection will start behind Corey LaJoie and Cody Ware, who failed to make qualifying attempts Saturday.

Joey Logano will start on the pole for the fifth time at Martinsville Speedway.

