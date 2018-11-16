NASCAR Cup: William Byron top rookie of 2018

By AMANDA VINCENT

William Byron clinched the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Rookie-of-the-Year award with one race remaining in the season, Sunday’s Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. He finished ninth in the most recent race, the Nov. 4 running of the Can-Am 500 at ISM Raceway near Phoenix. That finish was his fourth of the season.

“I would say I’m most proud of how we’ve grown or how I’ve grown,” Byron said. “There’s been a lot of things to learn, so just how I’ve improved those things or how people have helped me improve those things, and looking forward to next year, what we have there.”

Byron was moved to the Cup Series to drive Hendrick Motorsports’ iconic No. 24 Chevrolet after winning the 2017 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship. In the Xfinity Series he drove for JR Motorsports, co-owned by HMS owner Rick Hendrick and former Cup Series and Hendrick Motorsports driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., among others. In his rookie Cup Series season, Byron posted a best finish of sixth at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa.

“We are proud of William Byron and the No. 24 Camaro ZL1 team for winning the 2018 Cup Series Rookie of the Year title,” Chevrolet U.S. Vice President of Performance Vehicles and Motorsports Jim Campbell said. “It’s great to have William on Team Chevy and we look forward to more great things from him in the future.”

Darrell Wallace Jr. is the only other full-time rookie in the Cup Series in 2018. Wallace finished in the top-10 in three races, including a second-place finish in the season-opening Daytona 500 in February.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).