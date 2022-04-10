NASCAR Cup: William Byron wins at Martinsville

By AMANDA VINCENT



William Byron dominated the second half of the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway on Saturday en route to the win. With his win in the first night race of the year, he became the first repeat winner in the first eight races of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season.



“This one is for my mom,” Byron said. “This same weekend last year she had kind of a mini-stroke and was diagnosed with brain cancer. It means a lot to have her here and it’s been a crazy year. But she’s doing great. And thanks, everybody, for the support. I kind of felt like she was riding in there with me. It’s cool to have her here, and I’m definitely going to enjoy this one.”

Saturday night’s win also completed a bookend of the Martinsville race weekend, as he won the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race there Thursday night.



After the two scheduled cautions at the end of the first two stages, the yellow flag waved only twice for on-track incidents, both in the final 100 laps. A slowed Denny Hamlin brought out a caution on lap 312, and Todd Gilliland hit the wall on lap 394 to send the race into overtime for a 403-lap total distance instead of the scheduled 400 laps.



Byron held off Joey Logano on the final two-lap sprint to the checkered flag. Austin Dillon finished third, and Ryan Blaney was fourth. Ross Chastain took fifth on the final lap after contact with Kurt Busch.



“It feels awesome,” Byron said. “When that last caution came out, I thought everyone behind us would pit and, luckily, we stayed out. We were aggressive. We felt like we could re-fire on the tires and be okay, and you’ve got one of the most aggressive guys behind you in Logano. I knew I chattered the tires in (turns) three and four and kind of left the bottom open, but was able to block my exits and get a good drive off.”

Byron and Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott combined to lead nearly the entire race, the only exception being a few laps during the first cycle of green-flag pit stops since October 2016. After the cycle began on lap 291, Byron cycled back to lead when Blaney was last to make a green-flag stop on lap 308.



By the checkered flag, Byron led a race-high 212 laps.



Elliott started on the pole and took stage wins on laps 80 and 180. He lost the lead to Byron on pit road during yellow-flag pit stops on lap 185. After Byron ran second to Elliott through most of the first two stages, Elliott took his turn running second to his teammate until losing positions yo Team Penske duo Logano and Blaney. Elliott also lost a few more positions.



Elliott wound up 10th at the checkered flag. Kurt Busch finished sixth, Kyle Busch seventh, Aric Almirola eighth and Chase Briscoe ninth.



“I did all that I could on the loose side of things with the 45 Toyota TRD Camry,” Kurt Busch said. “I mean, I have never been told how to drive so many laps in my life. And then, when I go back to my line, I’d feel the most comfortable and the lap time would be off by a little bit. So it’s like just comfort versus what I know for as many years. It was really fun though to drive Martinsville this way with this Next Gen car, but really had to work hard and I just think we maximized today. Our loose run was stage two, we were 12th and then, just couldn’t quite attack, you know, steering wheel and throttle at the same time. And I needed the pace to drop off and longer green runs seem to help us. All in all, really happy. We know that sixth is good to right the ship for what we need to do at 23XI Racing. But, overall, we need to pick it up.”

