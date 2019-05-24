NASCAR Cup: William Byron wins Coca-Cola 600 pole

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – MAY 23: William Byron, driver of the #24 Liberty Patriotic Chevrolet, poses with the Pole Award after qualifying for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Open Race Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 23, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

With a 29.44-second/183.424 mph lap around Charlotte Motor Speedway during Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying Thursday evening, Charlotte, N.C., native claimed the pole starting spot for Sunday evening’s Coca-Cola 600 at his hometown track. The pole is his second of the season, his first at Charlotte.

“It means a lot,” Byron said. “Obviously, to win the pole here is a good first step to the weekend, but it means a lot just being here and sitting in this room before racing here when you think what it’s like to go around the big track, let alone win something at it. So it’s been a good couple of weeks. Hopefully, it just continues and we can keep that momentum going, which is definitely on our side. I’m excited for it, and that number one pit stall will pay huge dividends later in the race, for sure.”

All three manufacturers were represented in the top-three of qualifying, with Aric Almirola qualifying second in his Ford to start second, alongside Byron’s Chevrolet on the front row.

“I got everything I could out of it,” Almirola said. “If somebody else gets in there, maybe they might be able to do something different, but I felt like I got everything I could out of it. Surprisingly, it was a handful to drive, so I’m proud of that lap.”

Toyota driver Kyle Busch qualified third.

Almirola went out early in the 40-car qualifying session and maintained the provisional pole spot until Byron went out 29th to knock Almirola from atop the scoring pylon. At one point in the session, Ford held the top-five provisional spots, with four of those Fords belonging to Stewart-Haas Racing. By the end of qualifying, Almirola’s teammates Kevin Harvick, Daniel Suarez and Clint Bowyer were fifth, sixth and eighth, respectively.

Ford’s claimed just over half of the top-10 starting spots with Joey Logano and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. joining the SHR quartet by qualifying seventh and ninth. Other top-10 qualifiers included Austin Dillon in fourth and Daniel Hemric in 10th.

Below, is the complete starting grid for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway:

