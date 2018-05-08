NASCAR Cup: Wood brothers named Distinguished Patrick Countians

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR racing pioneers Glen and Leonard Wood were honored in their hometown of Stuart, Va., on Tuesday when they were presented the Distinguished Patrick Countian Award at Patrick County High School by the Patrick County Student Government Association.

“It has a different meaning that the other awards we have gotten,” Glen Wood said. “This is from the people of our county, and we’re honored that they did it.”

Other accolades collected by the brothers include NASCAR Hall of Fame inductions (Glen Wood in 2012 and Leonard Wood in 2013) and inductions into the International Motorsports Hall of Fame at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway and the Stock Car Hall of Fame at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway.

Glen and Leonard Wood, along with brothers Ray Lee, Delano and Clay Wood, formed Wood Brothers Racing in 1950 and went racing in NASCAR’s top series in 1953. The team, which still fields the No. 21 Ford in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, is the longest-tenured team in NASCAR. With several drivers behind the wheel of the famed No. 21, including fellow-NASCAR Hall of Famers David Pearson and Cale Yarborough, Wood Brothers Racing has 99 Cup Series wins, most recently getting to victory lane, courtesy of Ryan Blaney, last year at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., Those 99 wins include five Daytona 500 victories, most recently with Trevor Bayne as driver in 2011.

Wood Brothers Racing also was integral in Jim Clark’s 1965 Indianapolis 500 victory, as a Wood Brothers Racing pit crew pitted Clark’s car in that race.

Paul Menard is in his first year of the No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2018. He is 21st in the championship points standings with two top-10 finishes, 11 races into the season.

