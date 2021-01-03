NASCAR Cup: Wood Brothers Racing becomes sole owner of charter

Photo courtesy of Getty Images for NASCAR

By AMANDA VINCENT

Wood Brothers Racing is the sole owner of a charter it once shared ownership of with Archie St. Hilaire, owner of Go FAS Racing.

“Wood Brothers Racing has purchased the remaining interests in GGRWB LLC, holder of NASCAR charter the No. 21 Ford Mustang has used since 2017,” a statement from Wood Brothers Racing read. “We look forward to 2021 and want to thank Archie for being such a great partner.”

Go FAS Racing, which fields the No. 32 in the Cup Series, plans to scale back from full-time competition to a partial schedule of five or six races in 2021. Wood Brothers Racing, the longest tenured team in the NASCAR Cup Series, returned to full-time competition in 2016 without a charter. In 2017, it leased the charter it now owns from Go FAS. Since 2018, Wood Brothers Racing and St. Hilaire have co-owned the charter.

The 36 charters in existence guarantee starting positions for all Cup Series points-paying races.

Matt DiBenedetto will drive the No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford in 2021, his second year with the team, before 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Austin Cindric moves into the seat in 2022 through a deal with Team Penske, the team for which Cindric drives in the Xfinity Series.

