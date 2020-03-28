NASCAR Cup: Wood Brothers Racing fundraising effort more fruitful than expected

By AMANDA VINCENT

With nursing homes banning visitors because of COVID-19, or the coronavirus pandemic, residents of those homes are unable to receive visits from family members. An effort by legendary NASCAR Cup Series team Wood Brothers Racing, though, has made the visitor ban a little easier for residents of a nursing homes a little easier to bear.

The longest-tenured team in NASCAR raised funds, with the help of fans, to purchase tablets to help nursing home residents keep in touch with their family and friends on the outside. The race team began its fundraising efforts with its own $1500 donation and, then, accepted $10 donations from fans on its website.

“Our local nursing home and assisted living facility in Stuart (as well as everyone nationwide) are on a visitor lockdown,” a press release from the race team read. “These people have done nothing wrong but are forced to sit and do nothing. We have these outlets and things to do; they have nothing and are, no doubt, terrified. What if we piled together and bought a bunch of tablets so they could set up a video visitation. If prisons and jails can have no-contact visits, then these innocent elderly should be able to as well.

“So here’s the plan. Wood Brothers is donating $1500. Whatever extra we can get, we’d obviously buy more. Here’s where you come it. We’ve set up a ‘donation’ on our online store. Matt DiBenedetto has been kind enough to help us out with this, so here’s the skinny. You buy one of the donations, and we’ll send you a signed thank you note from Matt (DiBenedetto, Wood Brothers Racing driver), Leonard Wood and both current Wood Brothers Eddie and Len (psst: hell of a deal). You can buy more than one, obviously, but for every $200ish we get, we’ll sent them another tablet. With what we’re throwing in, we’re already at almost eight tablets, but to do this right so these poor folks aren’t rationing them, well, the more the merrier. this is something really good we can do for some very innocent and very lonely seniors. Hopefully, we can expand it, but for now, this will go toward the Landmark Center in Stuart, Va. Thank you in advance!”

The request for donations received a better response than expected. Wood Brothers Racing Senior Vice President Jon Wood only expected to be able to help nursing homes in his Stuart, Va., hometown.

“I only anticipated buying about 10 (tablets),” Wood told NBC Sports. “I told Matt and he was good with it since he would be signing the ‘thank you’ notes. I set it at 200 donations (available) to begin with, and that lasted about five minutes. Bumped it to 500, and that lasted about an hour. I checked with Matt to make sure he was okay, and we bumped it to 1,000, and now it’s at 1,500, which is where I’ll leave it.”

The effort eventually raised $30,000, enough for 200 tablets to be sent to “10 or 15 different places,” Wood said. The response from fans was so good, Wood had difficulty ordering as many tablets online as the donations afforded because of retailer limits.

